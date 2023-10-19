First Interstate Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,587,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,291,000 after purchasing an additional 190,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,999,000 after buying an additional 348,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 131,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,845. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.