First Interstate Bank Sells 1,226 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.10. 1,995,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,320. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

