First Interstate Bank Sells 1,332 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.05. 387,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

