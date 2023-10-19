First Interstate Bank Sells 141 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.30 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

