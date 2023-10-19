First Interstate Bank Sells 161 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $710.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $704.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $503.61 and a one year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

