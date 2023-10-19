First Interstate Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 930,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62. The company has a market cap of $297.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

