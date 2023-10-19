First Interstate Bank Sells 187,821 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,821 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $220,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,801.9% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $363.78. 12,264,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,233,180. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.95.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.