First Interstate Bank Sells 210 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.31. 131,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.