First Interstate Bank Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $74.64 during midday trading on Thursday. 354,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,212. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

