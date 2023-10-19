First Interstate Bank Sells 43,441 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,441 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 199,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,348,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,294,270. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.



