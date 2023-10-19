First Interstate Bank Sells 5,327 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 1,138,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,567. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.