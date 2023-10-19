First Interstate Bank Sells 541 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.46. 200,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

