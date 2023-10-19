First Interstate Bank Sells 659 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $6.16 on Thursday, hitting $529.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $490.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.92 and its 200-day moving average is $493.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

