First Interstate Bank Sells 670 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,812,465. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

