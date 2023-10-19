First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,451,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

