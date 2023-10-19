First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.83. 1,364,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,457. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.83 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

