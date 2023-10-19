First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

HYLS stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

