First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,049 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTRI. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 395,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $235.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1538 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

