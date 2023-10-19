First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.62 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

