FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Position Decreased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.66.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,909,640.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,963,052 shares in the company, valued at $685,373,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,284 shares of company stock valued at $40,564,071. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

