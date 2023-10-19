FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

