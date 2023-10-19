Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. 53,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

