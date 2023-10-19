Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

