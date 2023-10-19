Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.43.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
