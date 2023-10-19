Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRBN stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Forbion European Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forbion European Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

