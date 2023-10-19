Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,632 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $245.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

