Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

