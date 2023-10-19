Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.92 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $315.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

