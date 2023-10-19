Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $235.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.