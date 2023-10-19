Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 29,114 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $20.04.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

Get Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.