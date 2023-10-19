Frontier Group (ULCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 327,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $975.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Frontier Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Frontier Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

