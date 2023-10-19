Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTEK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

FTEK opened at $1.06 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.18.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

