Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,162.50 ($14.20).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Future from GBX 1,845 ($22.54) to GBX 1,900 ($23.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Future from GBX 757 ($9.25) to GBX 827 ($10.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Future from GBX 1,350 ($16.49) to GBX 1,080 ($13.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.16) to GBX 757 ($9.25) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, September 29th.

LON FUTR opened at GBX 849.50 ($10.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 632 ($7.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,754 ($21.42). The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 786.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 842.81.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

