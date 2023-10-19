Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.20-$9.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.20-9.30 EPS.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $139.66 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 546,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.