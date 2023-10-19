Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.98 billion-$23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.35 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.20-9.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.56.

GPC stock traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.44. 239,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $137.00 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

