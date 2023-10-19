Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,477.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 21,215 shares of company stock valued at $699,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $17,385,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLP opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.23). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 42.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

