Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $641.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $21.83.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

