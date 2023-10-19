Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $641.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $21.83.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

