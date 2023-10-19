GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Short Interest Update

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.79.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 99,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 39,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

