Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.08 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.49. 19,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,633. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 275.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $48,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,144.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $48,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,144.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $84,838.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,823,655.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,200 shares of company stock worth $10,970,990 in the last ninety days. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

