Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.05. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

