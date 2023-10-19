Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

NYSE:GRP.U traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

