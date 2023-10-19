Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Graphic Packaging traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 1142090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.