Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $37.49.
GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
