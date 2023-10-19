Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 91,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

