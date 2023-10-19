Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Stock Down 1.7 %

GLGI stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

