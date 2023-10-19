Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter.
Greystone Logistics Stock Down 1.7 %
GLGI stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13.
About Greystone Logistics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greystone Logistics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.