Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.52

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 291835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 6,781,893 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,441 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $10,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

