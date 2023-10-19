Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $14,888,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7,516.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,355,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 2,324,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Read Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.