Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HRGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6644 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 706 ($8.62) to GBX 711 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 880 ($10.75) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 875 ($10.69) to GBX 900 ($10.99) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,230 ($15.02) to GBX 1,280 ($15.63) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $939.20.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.