HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of NYSE HCI traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $496.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.88. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.85 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HCI Group by 859.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 160.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $5,815,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

