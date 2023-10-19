HCI Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.60. 1,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $494.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HCI Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HCI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HCI Group

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.