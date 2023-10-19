Head-To-Head Analysis: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) vs. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Mazda Motor 3.84% 12.54% 5.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Mazda Motor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and Mazda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A $8.56 18.34 Mazda Motor $28.32 billion N/A $1.07 billion $0.97 5.43

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

